DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC lowered its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in DaVita by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in DaVita by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita Stock Up 1.7 %

DVA opened at $143.56 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $125.64 and a one year high of $179.60. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 115.48%. Analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 target price on DaVita in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DaVita

About DaVita

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.