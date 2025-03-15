Delhi Bank Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (OTCMKTS:DWNX)

Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 13th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

Delhi Bank Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DWNX opened at $21.07 on Friday. Delhi Bank has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $21.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.64.

Get Delhi Bank alerts:

About Delhi Bank

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Delhi Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Delaware National Bank of Delhi that provides commercial banking products and services to individual and small business customers. The company accepts demand, interest bearing time and savings, personal and business checking, NOW, health savings, money market, club, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Delhi Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delhi Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.