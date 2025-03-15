Delhi Bank Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (OTCMKTS:DWNX)

Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 13th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.
Delhi Bank Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DWNX opened at $21.07 on Friday. Delhi Bank has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $21.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.64.
About Delhi Bank
