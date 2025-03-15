Doheny Asset Management CA Sells 54,800 Shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Doheny Asset Management CA lowered its position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 306,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 54,800 shares during the quarter. SFL accounts for 2.3% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in SFL were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SFL by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,710 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SFL by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 601,356 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after buying an additional 170,044 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SFL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,342,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SFL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SFL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on SFL shares. Fearnley Fonds upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

SFL Price Performance

NYSE SFL opened at $8.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.50. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $14.62.

SFL Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.96%. SFL’s payout ratio is 106.93%.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

