Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Short Interest Update

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, a decline of 75.2% from the February 13th total of 208,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Dr. Martens Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DOCMF opened at $0.70 on Friday. Dr. Martens has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.83.
Dr. Martens Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dr. Martens
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Rubrik Stock’s V-Bottom Reversal Signals a Major Rally Ahead
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- How Super Micro Computer Stock Is Defying the Market Sell-Off
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- AppLovin vs. HPE: Which Tech Stock Can Bounce Back Faster?
Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Martens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Martens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.