Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) CFO Sells $25,200.21 in Stock

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) CFO Lorena Anabel Ramsay sold 1,029 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $25,200.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,376.37. This represents a 0.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Dream Finders Homes Trading Up 3.4 %

Dream Finders Homes stock opened at $24.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.43. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.54 and a 52 week high of $44.38.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 30.18%. Dream Finders Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dream Finders Homes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

