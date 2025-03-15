DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Acquired by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. Citigroup upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 3.0 %

DD stock opened at $77.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.38 and a 52-week high of $90.06. The firm has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.20%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

