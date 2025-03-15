Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Receives $517.03 Consensus PT from Analysts

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $517.03.

ELV has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $501.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $483.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $520.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total transaction of $183,902.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,745.11. This represents a 19.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total value of $1,388,635.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,116 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,970.80. The trade was a 25.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,771,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $115,157,000. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $519,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ELV opened at $421.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $95.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $395.45 and its 200-day moving average is $430.47. Elevance Health has a 1-year low of $362.21 and a 1-year high of $567.26.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

