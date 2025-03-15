Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Director Sells $204,050.00 in Stock

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) Director Neal Franklin Fowler sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $204,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,413. The trade was a 25.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of EBS stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.82. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.67 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 18.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aegis Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 656,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 81,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 846,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 103,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

EBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

