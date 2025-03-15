Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 630,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 110,203 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $26,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENB. apricus wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 20,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 7,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $42.86 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.85 and a 52 week high of $45.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $93.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.20.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 10.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

