Evans Bancorp Inc (NYSE:EVBN) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Evans Bancorp Inc (NYSE:EVBN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Evans Bancorp were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBN. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Evans Bancorp by 4,230.0% during the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,489,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,981,000 after purchasing an additional 25,877,406 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Evans Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $2,417,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Evans Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $657,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Evans Bancorp by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Evans Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, March 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Evans Bancorp Trading Up 1.5 %

Evans Bancorp stock opened at $39.01 on Friday. Evans Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $24.07 and a twelve month high of $46.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Evans Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Evans Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.40%.

Insider Transactions at Evans Bancorp

In other news, CEO David J. Nasca sold 1,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $55,653.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,052,967.11. This represents a 1.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evans Bancorp Inc (NYSE:EVBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.