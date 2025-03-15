EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth $26,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $283.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $271.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Macquarie upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, CFO Naftali Holtz sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.62, for a total transaction of $4,447,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,021,265.74. This represents a 28.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,500 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.68, for a total value of $5,005,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 185,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,491,190.28. This represents a 9.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,492 shares of company stock valued at $28,571,705. 7.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

NYSE RCL opened at $212.33 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $125.06 and a 1 year high of $277.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $57.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $241.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.53.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 48.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.06%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

