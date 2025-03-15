EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Net Worth Advisory Group boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 13,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 65,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WRB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.36.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

WRB opened at $63.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.73 and a fifty-two week high of $65.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 7.34%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

