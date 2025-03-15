EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 69.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,063 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 91.1% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,506 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 343.5% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 136,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after acquiring an additional 105,975 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.32. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.