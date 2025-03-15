EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPSM. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 49,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 834,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,493,000 after acquiring an additional 55,249 shares during the period. American Trust lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 11,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPSM opened at $41.02 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.15.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

