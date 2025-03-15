Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stake Lessened by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,826,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Exelon were worth $106,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the third quarter worth $32,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $59,353.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,134.47. This trade represents a 39.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXC. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

Exelon Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $44.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.32 and its 200-day moving average is $39.73. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

