Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Trading Down 12.5% – Here’s What Happened

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report) traded down 12.5% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 170,014 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 150,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.61.
Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.
