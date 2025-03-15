Family Firm Inc. Acquires 2,461 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEF. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.1% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 71.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 14,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IEF stock opened at $94.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.66. The company has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.02 and a 1-year high of $99.18.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2754 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

