Family Firm Inc. Acquires 896 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,901.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,588,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,741,000 after buying an additional 1,509,302 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,789,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,474,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,697,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,211,000 after buying an additional 743,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,060,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $90.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $101.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.02.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2898 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

