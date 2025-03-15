Family Firm Inc. Has $462,000 Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Family Firm Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WTW. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 251,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $324.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $323.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.30. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $245.04 and a 52-week high of $344.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $8.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.01 by $0.12. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 17.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently -368.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $278.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $352.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $357.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $378.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.77, for a total value of $1,136,245.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,986,996.09. This represents a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

