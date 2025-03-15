Family Firm Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IXJ. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IXJ opened at $91.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 0.67. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $85.21 and a 12 month high of $101.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.84.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

