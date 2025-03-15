Family Firm Inc. Makes New $252,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS)

Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Main Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 333.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Israel ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

EIS opened at $78.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $273.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.06. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a 1 year low of $57.20 and a 1 year high of $84.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.45.

About iShares MSCI Israel ETF

The iShares MSCI Israel ETF (EIS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Israel Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Israeli firms. EIS was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

