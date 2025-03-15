Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,161 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Farmers National Banc were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Farmers National Banc by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 849,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 28,499 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 5.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 846,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,802,000 after buying an additional 44,349 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 440,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,267,000 after buying an additional 24,222 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,486,000 after buying an additional 117,384 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 2.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Farmers National Banc

In related news, Director Gina A. Richardson acquired 2,334 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $32,092.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,070. The trade was a 30.86 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph D. Macali sold 14,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $200,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,983 shares in the company, valued at $685,762. This trade represents a 22.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Farmers National Banc Price Performance

Shares of FMNB stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $494.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $16.32.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 11.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farmers National Banc Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FMNB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

