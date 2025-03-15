Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 13,574 Shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,574 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFGR opened at $26.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.20. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $23.37 and a 12-month high of $29.39.

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

