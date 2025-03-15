Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 5,045 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPAB. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 309,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 70.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,008,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,365,000 after acquiring an additional 418,108 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 256,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,716,000 after acquiring an additional 15,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 75.3% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 10,720 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.45. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.49 and a 52-week high of $26.35.

About SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

