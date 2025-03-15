Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 79 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

MGK stock opened at $315.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $343.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.91. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $266.99 and a fifty-two week high of $358.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

