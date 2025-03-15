Farther Finance Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,944,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,654 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,099,000. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,690,000. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,620,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,412,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $49.01 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $49.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.98.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

