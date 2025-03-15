Farther Finance Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Relx by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 826,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,225,000 after acquiring an additional 104,999 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Relx by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 81,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation bought a new stake in Relx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Relx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 12,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Relx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RELX has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Relx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Relx Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of RELX opened at $48.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.59. The firm has a market cap of $91.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Relx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.5586 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This is an increase from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Relx’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Relx Profile

(Free Report)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.