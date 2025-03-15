Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 2,432 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $52.09 on Friday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.91 and a 12-month high of $54.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.37.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1981 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

