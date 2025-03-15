Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 3,898 Shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,898 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 9,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS IGEB opened at $44.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.18. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $43.28 and a 52 week high of $46.76.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1843 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.