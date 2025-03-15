Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 452 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 247.4% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USXF opened at $47.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.43 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.19 and a 200 day moving average of $50.09.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.1691 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

