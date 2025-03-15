First Atlantic Nickel (CVE:FAN) Shares Up 12.1% – Time to Buy?

First Atlantic Nickel Corp. (CVE:FAN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 12.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.37. 520,181 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 328,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

First Atlantic Nickel Stock Down 2.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.18.

First Atlantic Nickel Company Profile

First Atlantic Nickel Corp. engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, silver, cobalt, gold, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned option to acquire TL Nickel Project located in the Churchill Province of Labrador, Canada.

