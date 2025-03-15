First Financial Group Corp Buys Shares of 15,532 Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

First Financial Group Corp bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 15,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,000. Laboratory Co. of America makes up approximately 3.9% of First Financial Group Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 344.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,123,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $263,161,000 after buying an additional 870,903 shares during the period. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,415,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 17.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,586,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $354,528,000 after buying an additional 230,708 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 9.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,930,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $431,405,000 after buying an additional 167,137 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,779,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,989,670. This represents a 7.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 5,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,330,638.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,180.80. This represents a 51.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $3,577,572 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $271.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $293.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Laboratory Co. of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.38.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

LH stock opened at $239.80 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $191.97 and a twelve month high of $258.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.01. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.05. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 5.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

