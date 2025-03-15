First Financial Group Corp Makes New $303,000 Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First Financial Group Corp purchased a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce stock opened at $279.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.70. The company has a market cap of $268.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.00 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 436 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $144,874.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,057 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,899.96. The trade was a 5.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 317,105 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.78, for a total transaction of $109,965,671.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,162,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,696,838.46. This trade represents a 2.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,108,793 shares of company stock valued at $383,156,227 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRM. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $415.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.62.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

