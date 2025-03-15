First Financial Group Corp Purchases Shares of 32,032 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

First Financial Group Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 1.0% of First Financial Group Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,552,000 after purchasing an additional 104,855 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $163,000. Tenon Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.1% in the fourth quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 15,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 10,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 195.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 26,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 17,305 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.64 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $68.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.13.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

