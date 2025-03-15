First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Short Interest Up 66.7% in February

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $733,000. ERn Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.49. 1,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,758. The stock has a market cap of $116.08 million, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.94. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a twelve month low of $60.25 and a twelve month high of $68.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.74.

About First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed ex U.S. index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed-country stocks (excluding the US) selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

