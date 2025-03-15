Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $11,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,719,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,028,000. Montis Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 70,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,293,000 after buying an additional 14,378 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 826,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,899,000 after buying an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP stock opened at $172.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $158.83 and a one year high of $188.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.04.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.