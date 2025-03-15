Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAU) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAU – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Australia ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Australia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000.

Get Franklin FTSE Australia ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE Australia ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FLAU opened at $27.79 on Friday. Franklin FTSE Australia ETF has a 1 year low of $27.10 and a 1 year high of $32.28. The company has a market capitalization of $47.24 million, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.95.

Franklin FTSE Australia ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (FLAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Australia RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Australian stocks. FLAU was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.