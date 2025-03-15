G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.30, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $839.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.59 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 11.66%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $26.67 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $36.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GIII. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

