George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti Buys 1,500 Shares

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$21.25 per share, with a total value of C$31,875.00.

On Wednesday, March 12th, Rashid Wasti bought 1,500 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$22.87 per share, with a total value of C$34,305.00.

On Monday, March 10th, Rashid Wasti sold 750 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$239.90, for a total value of C$179,925.00.

On Tuesday, March 4th, Rashid Wasti bought 1,000 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$24.60 per share, with a total value of C$24,600.00.

On Friday, March 7th, Rashid Wasti sold 250 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$238.75, for a total value of C$59,687.50.

On Friday, February 28th, Rashid Wasti sold 250 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$231.30, for a total value of C$57,825.00.

Shares of TSE:WN opened at C$232.13 on Friday. George Weston Limited has a 12-month low of C$174.30 and a 12-month high of C$240.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 372.50. The company has a market cap of C$30.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$224.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$224.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on George Weston from C$242.00 to C$263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on George Weston from C$266.00 to C$264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Desjardins cut their price target on George Weston from C$255.00 to C$251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. CIBC cut their price target on George Weston from C$269.00 to C$268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded George Weston from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$240.00 to C$241.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$251.42.

George Weston is a holding company that operates through two subsidiaries encompassing retail and real estate. The first is Loblaw, the largest grocer in Canada, in which it has a 53% controlling stake. The second is Choice Properties, an open-ended real estate investment trust, where George Weston’s ownership sits close to 62%.

