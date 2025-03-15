Global Commercial Business Hits 1-Day Volume of $179,546.58 (GCB)

Global Commercial Business (GCB) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. Global Commercial Business has a total market capitalization of $87.72 million and $179,546.58 worth of Global Commercial Business was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Global Commercial Business has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Global Commercial Business token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Global Commercial Business Profile

Global Commercial Business was first traded on June 10th, 2024. Global Commercial Business’ total supply is 1,201,844,746 tokens and its circulating supply is 852,500,000 tokens. Global Commercial Business’ official Twitter account is @gcbglobal. Global Commercial Business’ official website is www.gcbex.com.

Global Commercial Business Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Commercial Business (GCB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Global Commercial Business has a current supply of 1,201,844,746.37418743 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Global Commercial Business is 0.10285849 USD and is down -0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $190,072.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gcbex.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Commercial Business directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Commercial Business should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Commercial Business using one of the exchanges listed above.

