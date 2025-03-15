Globeflex Capital L P Buys 44,680 Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,680 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLYM. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the third quarter worth about $393,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 4.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 6.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 455,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after purchasing an additional 27,463 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1,151,200.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 23,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 23,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 38.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 19,607 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLYM stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $771.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 846.95 and a beta of 1.45. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $24.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

PLYM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.44.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

