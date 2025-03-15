Globeflex Capital L P Decreases Stock Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Globeflex Capital L P cut its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,986 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in NMI were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 54,391 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in NMI by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 142,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 66,880 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NMI by 3.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 775,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,955,000 after acquiring an additional 24,838 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of NMI by 95.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 129,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 63,058 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 53.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 112,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 39,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get NMI alerts:

NMI Stock Performance

NMI stock opened at $35.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.60. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $42.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Activity at NMI

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.07). NMI had a net margin of 55.32% and a return on equity of 17.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $38,381.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,285.92. This trade represents a 2.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Norman Peter Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $717,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,423.60. This represents a 34.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NMI from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NMI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NMI

NMI Profile

(Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.