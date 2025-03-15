Globeflex Capital L P Has $4.07 Million Holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 319.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 148,388 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 59,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 13,616 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 22,455 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 731,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,421,000 after buying an additional 312,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 210,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Baird R W raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

NASDAQ CPRX opened at $21.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.52. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.84.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 44,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $991,929.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,404.57. This represents a 39.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 62,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $1,447,165.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 188,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,333,200.72. The trade was a 25.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

