Globeflex Capital L P Makes New Investment in Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC)

Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 92,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGHC. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Group by 141.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 269,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 157,693 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Super Group by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 116,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Super Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,490,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,042,000 after purchasing an additional 194,460 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Super Group by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 237,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 135,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Super Group by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 3,234,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SGHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Super Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Super Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Super Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Super Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Super Group Stock Performance

SGHC opened at $6.74 on Friday. Super Group Limited has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $8.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.70. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Super Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. Super Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

Super Group Company Profile

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

