Globeflex Capital L P Sells 27,958 Shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC)

Globeflex Capital L P lessened its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,958 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Mayville Engineering were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the third quarter worth $60,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Mayville Engineering in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on Mayville Engineering from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Mayville Engineering Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE MEC opened at $14.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day moving average is $17.36. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $23.02. The firm has a market cap of $292.21 million, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Mayville Engineering Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, design, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, aluminum extrusion, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers.

