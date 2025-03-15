GoldPro Token (GPRO) Price Hits $43.45 on Major Exchanges

GoldPro Token (GPRO) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. In the last week, GoldPro Token has traded up 55.4% against the U.S. dollar. One GoldPro Token token can currently be purchased for about $43.45 or 0.00051822 BTC on major exchanges. GoldPro Token has a total market capitalization of $96.26 million and approximately $214,181.17 worth of GoldPro Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83,748.57 or 0.99882917 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83,404.06 or 0.99472036 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

GoldPro Token Token Profile

GoldPro Token launched on December 3rd, 2024. GoldPro Token’s total supply is 4,626,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,215,265 tokens. GoldPro Token’s official Twitter account is @ipmbofficial. The official message board for GoldPro Token is medium.com/@ipmb. The official website for GoldPro Token is ipmb.com.

Buying and Selling GoldPro Token

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldPro Token (GPRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Polygon platform. GoldPro Token has a current supply of 4,626,703 with 2,215,265.95078046 in circulation. The last known price of GoldPro Token is 43.36813726 USD and is up 7.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $209,525.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ipmb.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldPro Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldPro Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldPro Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

