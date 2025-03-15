Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys 9 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 16.6% in the third quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.81, for a total transaction of $53,832,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,185 shares in the company, valued at $132,138,354.85. This represents a 28.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.21, for a total transaction of $25,344,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,337,899.18. This trade represents a 71.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 123,594 shares of company stock worth $164,002,398. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,346.98 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $1,163.82 and a one year high of $1,451.32. The firm has a market cap of $75.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,326.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,327.32.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,472.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.