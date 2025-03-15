Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $3.58 Million Holdings in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,028 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BXC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 600.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,054,000 after buying an additional 187,456 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,541,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 28.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,624,000 after purchasing an additional 36,968 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the fourth quarter valued at $3,451,000. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 54.5% in the third quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 60,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 21,455 shares in the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on BXC shares. Benchmark cut their target price on BlueLinx from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Loop Capital cut their target price on BlueLinx from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on BlueLinx from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlueLinx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

BlueLinx Stock Performance

BlueLinx stock opened at $80.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.50. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.01 and a 52-week high of $134.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 2.18.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). BlueLinx had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $710.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.66 million.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

