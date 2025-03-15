Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $4.10 Million Holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,461 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AHH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $292,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 66.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 378.6% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 61,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 48,891 shares during the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AHH opened at $7.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.52. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.04. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $12.46.

Armada Hoffler Properties Cuts Dividend

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $62.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.67 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 256.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank cut their target price on Armada Hoffler Properties from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AHH

About Armada Hoffler Properties

(Free Report)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.