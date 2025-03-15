Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 1,645 Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $4,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cimpress during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Cimpress during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CMPR. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cimpress from $110.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th.

Cimpress Price Performance

CMPR opened at $41.88 on Friday. Cimpress plc has a one year low of $41.24 and a one year high of $104.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.16.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.16). Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 4.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cimpress plc will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cimpress Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

